Police search for man who groped young girl on subway in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who they say groped a 10-year-old girl on the subway.

The disturbing incident happened last Saturday on a 2 train at the Prospect Avenue subway station in the Bronx

Police say the suspect repeatedly grabbed the young girl from behind before she was finally able to get off the train at 135th Street in Harlem and get away from him.

The alleged groper remained on the train.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man, 20-30 years old, and with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

