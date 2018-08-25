UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --Police are on the hunt for a pair of suspects behind two robberies on Manhattan's Upper West Side.
Investigators said in both cases, the suspects pushed a woman to the ground before taking her purse and running.
The first incident happened August 18 on West 66th Street, while the second incident happened Monday on West 63rd Street.
Neither of the victims was seriously injured.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
