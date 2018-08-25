PURSE SNATCHING

Police search for pair of purse snatchers pushing women to ground on Upper West Side

CeFaan Kim has the details from the Upper West Side.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are on the hunt for a pair of suspects behind two robberies on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

The first incident happened August 18 on West 66th Street between Amsterdam and West End Ave, while the second incident happened Monday on West 63rd Street by Central Park West.

In the first incident, a 69-year-old woman was shoved to the ground around 11 p.m. and had her phone and credit cards stolen. She injured her arm.

Then, two days later, just before 1:30 a.m. a 25-year-old woman was pushed to the ground, and had her purse stolen.

None of the victims were seriously injured.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
