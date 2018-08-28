Police are searching for a serial burglar targeting businesses in Manhattan.New video shows the suspect in the most recent incident, last Friday in Midtown.You can see him taking cash from the register.Police say it was his eighth burglary in less than two weeks.He's taken more than 7,000 in cash and electronics.The suspect is described as a black man, with a bald head, approximately 5'8" tall and 175lbs. He was last seen wearing a light colored tee-shirt, jeans, blue gloves and work boots.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------