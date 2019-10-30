Police search for sex offender dad who took sons 3 weeks ago

Las Cruces Police Department shared the plea for help in locating 3-year-old Maverick Ransom and his 4-year-old brother Orion Ransom.
According to their Facebook post, the boys were last seen Oct. 8 with their dad, 52-year-old Clarence Michael Ransom, who picked them up from a day care center.
Police believe Ransom may have traveled to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, the same day and returned to the U.S. the following day.
Las Cruces police say Ransom is a non-registered sex offender and goes by the name Michael Ransom. He was last seen driving a silver 2013 Toyota Camry with temporary tags.
The nationwide warrant charges Ransom with failure to register as a sex offender and non-compliance with a custodial agreement.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maverick and Orion Ransom, or Clarence Michael Ransom, is asked to call police immediately at (575) 526-0795.