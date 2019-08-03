Police search for shooter after man's body found in Morris Plains, Bronx

MORRIS HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx that took a 32-year-old man's life.The man's body was found in front of 55 Richman Plaza in Morris Heights around 3:00 a.m. Saturday.Investigators said the man was apparently shot in the back.The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.Police continue to search for the shooter.No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.----------