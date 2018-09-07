Police search for suspect in Williamsburg, Brooklyn attempted rape

WILLIAMBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police searching for a man who stalked a woman and tried to rape her in Brooklyn.

What's really alarming is what time this happened, close to 8:00 a.m. near south 10th and Berry Street in Williamsburg.

The police put out video of the suspect.

They want to talk to the man seen walking down the street in this security footage from Monday morning, on Labor Day.

Police think this man may have followed a 42-year-old woman into her apartment building.

Once inside, the victim was attacked.

A man placed his hand over her mouth and attempted to sexually assault her.

Fortunately, she resisted and was able to get away. She was not injured.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man, 5'9," with a slim build, weighing 160 lbs. to 170 lbs., with close cut hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and black sneakers, a baseball hat, and a cross body bag.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

