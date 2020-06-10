FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot at an NYPD vehicle in Queens on Wednesday evening.
The incident was reported on Beach Channel Drive and Dix Avenue just before 6 p.m.
Police say the suspect shot the vehicle and shattered a window. Shots were then exchanged by both police and the suspect.
The suspect got away and was last seen wearing all black clothing.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police search for suspect who shot at NYPD vehicle in Queens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News