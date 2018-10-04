Police are searching for a suspected slasher in the Bronx.The NYPD released pictures of the man they're looking for early Thursday.He's accused of slashing a 33-year-old man on the hand after the two got into an argument in June in Williamsbridge.The victim was not seriously hurt.The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with his hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, green sweatpants and red sneakers.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------