Police search for thief who tried to rob hotels in Midtown

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for a thief accused of trying to rob two hotels in Midtown Manhattan.
On Thursday afternoon, police say the man entered the Econolodge Hotel on West 47th Street and jumped over the desk counter where he grabbed the employee and demanded money.
He took $100 from the cash register before he fled the scene.
Later that evening the man entered a Holiday Inn, located at 39-05 29 Street, where he walked behind the desk and demanded money from the hotel employee.
In that case he fled the scene empty-handed.
Police describe the suspect as a black male with cornrow hair, who was last seen wearing a blue Yankees baseball cap, a grey T-shirt, dark colored jeans, black boots and gloves.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
