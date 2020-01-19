NYPD: Group of young men behind 4 robberies in 1 hour span in Manhattan

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a group of young men who robbed and assaulted several people in Harlem in the span of an hour.
The robberies all happened on Monday, January 13, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Investigators said the suspects targeted victims ranging in age from 12 to 21 on four occasions and stole AirPods and cash.
The crime spree started in the vicinity of Amsterdam Avenue and 135th Street, where police say the individuals approached a 21-year-old man and grabbed his arms while threatening to punch him.
They searched his pockets but fled the scene empty-handed.
Twenty minutes later, police say the same group approached a 17-year-old male in the vicinity of St. Nicholas Avenue and 125th Street and punched him in the mouth before stealing his AirPods and fleeing the scene.
Five minutes after that, authorities say the group stole AirPods from a 12-year-old male in the vicinity of Lenox Avenue and 125th Street.
Finally, police said the suspects brandished a knife at a 13-year-old male and a 14-year-old male who were walking in the vicinity of Broadway and 135th Street. They took AirPods from both victims, as well as $20 cash, before fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.
