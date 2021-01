Connecticut police search home possibly linked to Jennifer Dulos' disappearance

EMBED >More News Videos New video has been released in connection with the disappearance of a mother of five from Connecticut.

FARMINGTON, Connecticut (WABC) -- Connecticut State Police are once again searching a home possibly linked to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.Police were spotted digging the yard of a home in Farmington Tuesday.Several other homes in the town, which were worked on by a company owned by Dulos' late husband, Fotis Dulos, have already been searched.Jennifer Dulos, who is presumed dead, vanished in 2019 after dropping her kids off at school.Her husband died by suicide last year after being charged with her murder.----------