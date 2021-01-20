Connecticut police search home possibly linked to Jennifer Dulos' disappearance

Police were spotted digging the yard of a home in Farmington Tuesday.
RELATED | New video released in investigation into disappearance of Jennifer Dulos
Several other homes in the town, which were worked on by a company owned by Dulos' late husband, Fotis Dulos, have already been searched.
Jennifer Dulos, who is presumed dead, vanished in 2019 after dropping her kids off at school.
RELATED | Judge orders hearing to decide if missing mother Jennifer Dulos is legally dead
Her husband died by suicide last year after being charged with her murder.
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip