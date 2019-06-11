Police searching for 86-year-old Queens man missing since Friday

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are searching for an elderly man who has been missing for five days.Manuel Juela Lucero, 86, was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, June 7, leaving his home on 89th Avenue in Jamaica.His family hasn't seen him since and is extremely concerned.The missing is described as a Hispanic man, with a thin build, approximately 5 feet tall and 80 pounds.He has brown eyes and gray hair, and he was last seen wearing a black fedora, black pants, and a plaid style shirt.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------