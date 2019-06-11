Police searching for 86-year-old Queens man missing since Friday

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are searching for an elderly man who has been missing for five days.

Manuel Juela Lucero, 86, was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, June 7, leaving his home on 89th Avenue in Jamaica.

His family hasn't seen him since and is extremely concerned.

The missing is described as a Hispanic man, with a thin build, approximately 5 feet tall and 80 pounds.

He has brown eyes and gray hair, and he was last seen wearing a black fedora, black pants, and a plaid style shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

