Police are searching for the boyfriend of a New Jersey woman who is now facing charges in her murder.Officials announced Thursday that Kenneth Jones, of Montclair, has been charged in the fatal stabbing of 41-year-old Tameeka Johnson.Police discovered Johnson on Nov. 12 in the Greenwood Avenue home that the couple shared.Jones fled the scene before police arrived and is still on the run. He is facing charges of murder and weapons offenses.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-846-7432 or 1-877-TIPS-4EC.----------