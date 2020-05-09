Police searching for Brooklyn man who groped 7 women in 3 hours

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for a serial groper responsible for several incidents on Friday.Police say the male suspect approached several women in a three-and-a-half-hour period between 8:00 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. in Bedford Stuyvesant.All of the victims were approached while they were walking on the street, authorities say.In one instance, the perpetrator approached a woman from behind, threw her to the ground and pressed her face against his private parts before fleeing, officers said.In all incidents, the women were not seriously injured and did not require medical assistance.Anyone with information regarding the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish.----------