Police investigating after mosque ransacked in New Jersey

Police say a mosque was ransacked in Toms River Sunday.

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are investigating after a mosque was ransacked over the weekend.

The manager for Majid Bilal Mosque on Route 9 in Toms River says he found his office's safe cut open Sunday morning.

Two HP laptops and cash were missing.

He says a shed behind the mosque was also broken into but it didn't appear anything was missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toms River Police Detective Louis Santora at 732-349-0150 x 1276 or Detective Pat Jacques x 1297.

