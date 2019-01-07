TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) --Police in New Jersey are investigating after a mosque was ransacked over the weekend.
The manager for Majid Bilal Mosque on Route 9 in Toms River says he found his office's safe cut open Sunday morning.
Two HP laptops and cash were missing.
He says a shed behind the mosque was also broken into but it didn't appear anything was missing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toms River Police Detective Louis Santora at 732-349-0150 x 1276 or Detective Pat Jacques x 1297.
