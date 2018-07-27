ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting in Queens who wore a Ghostbusters cap - but police say he turned out to be the bad guy himself.
The man reportedly opened fire into a crowd outside Melrose Ballroom in Astoria last Saturday, injuring a man and a woman who were waiting for valet service.
The suspect fled in a black Maserati.
The victims were treated for their injuries.
