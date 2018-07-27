Police searching for 'Ghostbusters' cap-wearing shooting suspect in Queens

Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting in Queens who wore a Ghostbusters cap - but police say he turned out to be the bad guy himself.

The man reportedly opened fire into a crowd outside Melrose Ballroom in Astoria last Saturday, injuring a man and a woman who were waiting for valet service.

The suspect fled in a black Maserati.

The victims were treated for their injuries.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingAstoriaNew York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
All clear given after suspicious packages found at Trump Tower
NYC Weather: Severe storms cause damage across area
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in crash speaks out
Mets trade Asdrubal Cabrera to Phillies, get minor league pitcher in return
NYC murder suspect arrested while allegedly raping woman
Exclusive: Video shows carjacking with 2 kids in vehicle
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Show More
Report: Allegations of sexual misconduct against CEO of CBS
Man questioned after shocking Brooklyn road rage fight
NJ man charged with beating 3-week-old son to death
Woman's body found among trash pile in New Rochelle driveway
Ex-NY Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver gets 7 years for corruption
More News