Stamford police search for suspect who allegedly groped two 9-year old girls

By
STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) --
Stamford police have released photos of a man they say groped two 9-year-old girls on Labor Day. Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

The incident happened Sept. 3 at East Beach located in Cove Island Park.

Police say the man touched the two young girls inappropriately in the water. The girls told their parents when they returned to shore.
Police say a key part of their investigation is a video recorded by the mother of one of the children while the girls were swimming which also shows the bald, bearded man.

"We actually have the suspect on video," Stamford Police Lieutenant Thomas Barcello said. "It's a little bit from a distance, decent quality, but (it) caught him inside the video frame."

Anyone with information is asked to call Stamford Police.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gropingpoliceconnecticut newscrimeStamfordConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Florence Track: Life-threatening Category 3 storm spins toward Carolinas
Exclusive: Detective claims NYPD cover-up after assault
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Flight instructor involved in 2016 plane crash arrested
2 killed when SUV crashes into gas station in Commack
Eagle lands on fire truck during 9/11 tribute
Florence path: Carolinas prepare for direct hit
Woman jumps from moving car to escape fake Uber driver
Show More
Manhattan DA moves to dismiss 3,000 marijuana cases
Vacant building collapses in SI, neighbors displaced
Teenagers rob store after clerk suffers heart attack
Jewish collector's descendant gets Nazi-looted Renoir back
Gov. Cuomo, Nixon makes final pushes on eve of NY primary
More News