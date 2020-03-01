Police searching for man who allegedly groped child in Bronx

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who allegedly groped a child in the Bronx.

The 12-year-old girl told police that the man, who was wearing an orange jacket, grabbed her backside Friday afternoon on 232nd Street and Carpenter Avenue in the Wakefield section.

Police say after the incident, the suspect took off towards White Plains Road.
