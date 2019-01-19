Police searching for man who fled from officers in Brooklyn

Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a prisoner who escaped in Brooklyn on Saturday.Officials say Jose Bisono, 31, escaped around 5:30 p.m. while being transported to Brooklyn Central Booking by officers from DHS. Bisono pulled away from officers and fled on foot toward Smith Street.Bisono is described as a Hispanic man, 5'9", 185 pounds and black hair. He was last seen with his hands cuffed behind his back, and was wearing a black and white jacket with grey pants.When asked why Bisono was arrested, police referred Eyewitness News to the Department of Homeless Services, and they have not yet gotten back.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------