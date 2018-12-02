Police searching for man who raped woman in Brooklyn park

Police in Brooklyn are searching for the suspect behind a brutal rape in Brownsville this weekend.The incident was reported early Saturday morning near Herzl Street and Dumont Avenue.Police say a man approached a 20-year-old woman and tried to engage her in conversation. He then allegedly grabbed her by the arm and dragged her into Betsy Head Park where he raped her.Authorities say he then took the victim's purse and ran away northbound on Herzl Street.The victim was treated at a nearby hospital and she is expected to be OK.The suspect is described as Hispanic with long hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, blue and white jeans, black sneakers and he carried a black jacket with orange lining.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).----------