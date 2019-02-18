Police are searching for a rapist in Queens.Officials say the suspect followed the victim on Friday night before starting a conversation with her, then pushing her against a vehicle and raping her.The attack happened near 54th Street and Skillman Avenue in Woodside.The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a light complexion.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------