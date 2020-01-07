Police searching for missing teen last seen at Grand Central Terminal

Zelin Yan, also known as Burt, is 15 years old and never arrived at the Wassaic train station in Amenia on Sunday night.
Burt's family said he was dropped off at Grand Central and was last seen near track 109 just after 5 p.m. Sunday.
He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black sneakers, a black backpack and a large blue suitcase.
Anyone with information about "Burt" Zelin Yan is asked to contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.
