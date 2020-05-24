Connecticut police searching for murder suspect believed to be armed, dangerous

DERBY, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut are searching for a homicide suspect that is believed to be armed with a pistol and long guns.

A search was underway for the suspect, 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, at Osbornedale State Park in Derby on Sunday morning.

Manfredonia was seen leaving the scene of a homicide and assault on Mirtl Road around 9 a.m. Friday. According to police, two elderly men were found suffering from injuries. One of those victims, 62-year-old Theodore Demers, died from his injuries.



Police say that an acquaintance of Manfredonia was found dead in his home in Derby on Sunday morning and that Manfedonia was believed to be in the deceased man's Volkswagen.

Authorities said they found the vehicle in Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon and they no longer believe he is in the area of Derby, but the search continues.

"We know that he is armed and dangerous," Trooper 1st Class Christine Jeltma said. "If anybody has any information or if they see this individual please do not approach him and call 911."

