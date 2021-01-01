Police searching for pair of burglars wanted in Bronx store robbery

Swalihoe Donzo, the manager at 99 Cent Papa House of Deals on 2474 Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights says he and his staff are terrified because he believes the suspects are the same ones who broke into the store not once but twice.
ALSO READ | Thieves steal 20 pounds of fresh pasta from Brooklyn restaurant night before Christmas Eve
In the second break-in, the suspects made away with $35,000 in cash.
"They went through the roof and they went in," said Donzo.
Donzo says there is a hole in the roof where the burglars got in the store back in September and again last week.
"I believe the first people who came are the ones who came the second time," he said.
Surveillance shows one of the thieves using a rope to climb down the shop from the ceiling. During September's burglary, they got away with $2,800 from the cash register - money that was supposed to be used to pay employees. Then last week, the thieves ransacked the office safe.
$35,000 cash was gone in an instant, leaving Donzo shaking his head.
The store is a local staple, and during the already economic tough times, the burglaries are taking a toll.
"I've been terrified, and I'm even scared when I'm closing the gate - they might think I'm carrying money," Donzo added.
No one was hurt in any of the incidents.
ALSO READ | Woman reunited with beloved dog swiped from outside NYC deli
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip