Police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing of teenager in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the attacker who stabbed a young woman to death in Queens on Friday night.Police have identified the woman as Talasia Cuffie, and say she is Aamir Griffin's godsister. Griffin, 14, was shot by a stray bullet while playing basketball three weeks ago in Jamaica Friends say 17-year-old Cuffie was at Griffin's home with his family after a celebration of his life, went out to get something to eat and never came back.Cuffie was then found on a sidewalk on 166th Street in South Jamaica with multiple stab wounds. Police say there were signs of a struggle.Police say that there were reports of a dispute but details of the fight are not yet known.Cuffie was transported to Jamaica Hospital where she was pronounced dead. She lived on Vernon Boulevard in Queens.A bouquet and a candle were placed on the exact spot where Cuffie was attacked."She didn't bother nobody, I don't undersnd why somebody would hurt her," said neighbor Betty Williams.No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.----------