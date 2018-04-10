Police searching for suspect in spree of burglaries at Manhattan buildings

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man behind a series of burglaries at Manhattan buildings over the past five months.

The pattern involves at least nine incidents dating back to late November, five of them on the Upper West Side.

In each case, police say the suspect forcibly enters the basement door of residential buildings.

He has stolen power tools, kitchen appliances and a bicycle, worth a combined total of over $11,000.

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic last seen wearing all dark clothing and riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarycrimetheftManhattanNew York CityUpper West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News