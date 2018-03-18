Police searching for suspect in road rage murder in southern New Jersey

Police are searching for the suspect in an apparent road rage murder.

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are searching for the suspect involved in an apparent road rage murder in New Jersey.

Investigators are looking for a pickup truck captured on surveillance video.

The victim, Joseph Pirri, passed away eight days after the attack March 7 in Gloucester County.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck slashed Pirri's face with a sharp instrument and took off.

It is not clear what led up to the attack.

Pirri , a father of two, ran to a nearby home for help and gave officers a detailed description of the suspect's vehicle before he died.

