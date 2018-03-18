DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --Police are searching for the suspect involved in an apparent road rage murder in New Jersey.
Investigators are looking for a pickup truck captured on surveillance video.
The victim, Joseph Pirri, passed away eight days after the attack March 7 in Gloucester County.
Police say the driver of the pickup truck slashed Pirri's face with a sharp instrument and took off.
It is not clear what led up to the attack.
Pirri , a father of two, ran to a nearby home for help and gave officers a detailed description of the suspect's vehicle before he died.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts