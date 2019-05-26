Married couple found stabbed inside Brooklyn home

By Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a couple was found stabbed inside their Brooklyn apartment on Saturday evening.

The two were attacked in the home on 66 Garden Avenue in Bushwick just before 7 p.m.

Maria Rodriguez, 71, suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 87-year-old husband was slashed in the arm and the chest. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

The news left neighbors stunned.

"She was a very good lady," said one neighbor. "See her all the time, sitting in the window, coming out with the walker. I'd hold the gate open for her. Happy go lucky. They was always together."

Police remained at the scene Sunday morning, continuing to gather evidence.

Investigators have not said whether the suspect was known to the couple.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

----------
