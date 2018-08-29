Police are searching a wooded area on Long Island for human remains Wednesday.Nassau County officers were scouring an area behind Kellenberg Memorial High School in East Meadow.The search started in the morning and is happening south of Glenn Curtiss Boulevard and east of the Meadowbrook Parkway on the Uniondale border.It is unclear at this point what brought authorities to the location.The search is happening despite temperatures approaching 100 degrees.Stay with abc7NY for the latest developments.----------