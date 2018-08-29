Police searching wooded area of Long Island for human remains

EAST MEADOW, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are searching a wooded area on Long Island for human remains Wednesday.

Nassau County officers were scouring an area behind Kellenberg Memorial High School in East Meadow.

The search started in the morning and is happening south of Glenn Curtiss Boulevard and east of the Meadowbrook Parkway on the Uniondale border.

It is unclear at this point what brought authorities to the location.

The search is happening despite temperatures approaching 100 degrees.

Stay with abc7NY for the latest developments.

WATCH video from NewsCopter7 of the search


----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
human remains foundbody foundsearchEast MeadowNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
11-year-old dies after being found in hot car in her LI driveway
Body parts in bag found for 2nd time in a week in Bronx
Group of men allegedly groped young girls at Splish Splash
2 workers die in scaffolding collapse near Disney World
US Open heat raises concerns for fans, gender rules for players
AccuWeather Alert: Oppressive heat
Another water main breaks, Hoboken mayor to head to court
2 suspects wanted for impersonating NYPD officers
Show More
Bees swarming hot dog stand create Times Square spectacle
PD: Woman tried to dissolve body before feeding it to gators
Police: Father kills children, himself in apartment
Knicks fan sells fanhood for $3,450, now will root for Lakers
Nixon, Cuomo to face off in debate ahead of NY primary
More News