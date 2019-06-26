Police seek person who threw 2 kittens from car window in New Jersey

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who tossed two kittens from a moving car onto a New Jersey roadway over the weekend.Toms River police received a call about the alleged animal cruelty around 8 p.m. Saturday.The department posted on Facebook that witnesses observed a passenger in the vehicle tossing the kittens onto Route 70 near the intersection with Massachusetts Avenue.One of the kittens was struck and killed by another vehicle.Toms River police posted on Facebook about an animal cruelty call they received around 8 p.m. Saturday.The second kitten was rescued, but ran off into the woods and was rescued a short time later.Police say the vehicle was a red older-model Nissan Pathfinder with black roof racks.----------