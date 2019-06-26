Police seek person who threw 2 kittens from car window in New Jersey

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who tossed two kittens from a moving car onto a New Jersey roadway over the weekend.

Toms River police received a call about the alleged animal cruelty around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The department posted on Facebook that witnesses observed a passenger in the vehicle tossing the kittens onto Route 70 near the intersection with Massachusetts Avenue.

One of the kittens was struck and killed by another vehicle.

Toms River police posted on Facebook about an animal cruelty call they received around 8 p.m. Saturday.

The second kitten was rescued, but ran off into the woods and was rescued a short time later.

Police say the vehicle was a red older-model Nissan Pathfinder with black roof racks.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
toms riverocean countyanimal crueltycatskittens
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ couple goes missing while on vacation in Barbados
Dad dives into pool to save 1-year-old son from drowning
Woman's own security video catches her firebombing neighbor
Stabbing, chokehold robbery of Queens worker caught on video
Mom accused of boiling puppies to death in front of kids
Dozen of drivers get stuck after being rerouted by Google Maps
Wayfair workers to protest sale to migrant detention facility
Show More
Grandmother dragged, robbed in LeFrak City home invasion
Officers rescue newborn baby tied up in plastic bag: video
AccuWeather: Humidity drops, temperatures go up
Caban declares victory in too close to call Queens DA primary
Police investigate double stabbing in Queens
More TOP STORIES News