Police have re-released surveillance video in hopes it will help them solve the two-year-old murder of a sneaker store owner in New Jersey.Prosecutors say the video captures the two gunmen running away from East Coast, a sneaker store in Rahway, in 2016.The men are caught on camera entering the store through a rear door and getting into a scuffle with 21-year-old Jamal Gaines.Gaines was fatally shot and the two fled down a rear alley.A $10,00 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.Anyone with information about the shooting is being urged to contact Homicide Task Force Sgt. Michael Manochio at 908-966-2287 or Sgt. Sofia Santos at 908-577-4256.Tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477), via text.----------