Police ask for public's help in solving murder of sneaker store owner

Police are asking for the public's help in solving the murder of a sneaker store owner.

RAHWAY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police have re-released surveillance video in hopes it will help them solve the two-year-old murder of a sneaker store owner in New Jersey.

Prosecutors say the video captures the two gunmen running away from East Coast, a sneaker store in Rahway, in 2016.

The men are caught on camera entering the store through a rear door and getting into a scuffle with 21-year-old Jamal Gaines.

Gaines was fatally shot and the two fled down a rear alley.

A $10,00 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being urged to contact Homicide Task Force Sgt. Michael Manochio at 908-966-2287 or Sgt. Sofia Santos at 908-577-4256.

Tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477), via text.

