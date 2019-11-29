Police seek to ID, question men in gunfire at Brooklyn subway station

PROSPECT-LEFFERTS GARDENTS, Brooklyn -- Police are trying to identify two men and question them about a recent burst of gunfire in a Brooklyn subway station.The New York Police Department released surveillance-camera images of the young men Friday morning.The incident happened around 8 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Prospect Park station. It's in the Prospect-Lefferts Gardens area.Police say two men fired several rounds at another person, who hasn't been identified.No one was injured, and the gunmen fled.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------