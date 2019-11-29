Police seek to ID, question men in gunfire at Brooklyn subway station

PROSPECT-LEFFERTS GARDENTS, Brooklyn -- Police are trying to identify two men and question them about a recent burst of gunfire in a Brooklyn subway station.

The New York Police Department released surveillance-camera images of the young men Friday morning.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Prospect Park station. It's in the Prospect-Lefferts Gardens area.

Police say two men fired several rounds at another person, who hasn't been identified.

No one was injured, and the gunmen fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
prospect lefferts gardensbrooklynnew york citynypdsubwaysubway crime
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
London Bridge stabbings 'declared a terrorist incident': UK police
Shorter shopping season means a more intense scramble
Baby Shark toy stops bullet, likely saves sleeping toddler's life
49-year-old woman struck, killed while crossing street in Queens
New traffic plan means more room for shoppers, less room for drivers
Mostly sunny but brisk for Black Friday
Officer receives Starbucks cup with 'PIG' printed on label
Show More
US climber Brad Gobright dies after fall in Mexico
10 animals killed in barn fire at Ohio wildlife park
NJ restaurant owner serves up kindness on Thanksgiving
Nutcracker balloon knocks marcher to ground during Macy's Parade
Driver stabbed during road rage incident on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News