Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart

Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a video surfaced on social media depicting a "vulgar act" at the Porter Walmart store.

WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania -- Police are seeking a woman who they say urinated on potatoes at a Walmart in western Pennsylvania.West Mifflin police posted surveillance photos on their Twitter account. It is not known when the incident took place.A Walmart representative told WPXI-TV an employee saw what the woman was doing.In a statement, Walmart told the station it "it immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area."Walmart says it is working with police to find the person and have her prosecuted.In Texas, sheriff's deputies are investigating after a video surfaced on social media depicting a teen urinating on a shelf at a Walmart store.----------