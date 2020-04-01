Police shoot man allegedly holding knife, BB gun in Westchester Square, Bronx

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man allegedly holding a knife and a BB gun was shot by police in the Westchester Square section of the Bronx Wednesday morning.Officers responded to a report of an emotionally disturbed person at Westchester Avenue And Zerega Avenue just after 4 a.m.Police say the man refused numerous commands to put down a knife and what appeared to be a gun.At least one officer fired shots, and the man was struck. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.The two officers were not injured but taken to Westchester Square Medical Center to be checked out.A knife and a BB gun were recovered at the scene.----------