Police shoot man who lunged at them with machete in Queens

Officers were called to a home 64th St and 55 Avenue in Maspeth around 6 p.m. because the man had a knife.
This was the third time that police were called to the home three times in the past week - including one just before 11 a.m. on Friday.
ALSO READ | 79-year-old killed, child injured in Brooklyn machete attack
When police arrived at the home they walked down a narrow staircase to the basement, where the 41-year-old was with another family member.
Four officers spent 10 minutes speaking to the man, trying to get him to go to the hospital. That is when the suspect pulled out a knife and began to yell, saying he wasn't going back to the hospital.
One officer then deployed a taser, striking the man. At the same time, another officer shot the man, striking him twice.
He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he is in critical condition.
No officers were injured, but they were taken to the hospital for observation.
Earlier on Friday, the man told officers he was suffering from hallucinations and was using crystal meth.
ALSO READ | Man accused of slashing woman and her dog with machete in Brooklyn fatally shot by police
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip