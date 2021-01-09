Police shoot man who lunged at them with machete in Queens

By Eyewitness News
MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- Police shot a man who they say lunged at them with a machete in Queens on Friday night.

Officers were called to a home 64th St and 55 Avenue in Maspeth around 6 p.m. because the man had a knife.

This was the third time that police were called to the home three times in the past week - including one just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

ALSO READ | 79-year-old killed, child injured in Brooklyn machete attack
EMBED More News Videos

A machete attack in Brooklyn killed a 79-year-old man and injured two other people, including a 4-year-old girl.



When police arrived at the home they walked down a narrow staircase to the basement, where the 41-year-old was with another family member.

Four officers spent 10 minutes speaking to the man, trying to get him to go to the hospital. That is when the suspect pulled out a knife and began to yell, saying he wasn't going back to the hospital.


One officer then deployed a taser, striking the man. At the same time, another officer shot the man, striking him twice.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

No officers were injured, but they were taken to the hospital for observation.

Earlier on Friday, the man told officers he was suffering from hallucinations and was using crystal meth.
ALSO READ | Man accused of slashing woman and her dog with machete in Brooklyn fatally shot by police

EMBED More News Videos

A man who slashed a woman and her dog with a machete was shot and killed by police in Brooklyn, officials report.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maspethnew york cityqueenspolice shootingnypdofficer involved shootingmacheteshootingpolice officer
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account
NY state employee ID'd as rioter during Capitol siege
Parler app removed from Google Play store, Apple could follow
Man seen in photo at Pelosi's desk among 13 charged so far
NY expanding vaccine eligibility, NYC set to open 5 centers
The Countdown: Top Democrats move to impeach President Trump for 2nd time
Capitol Police officer who died after riot originally from NJ
Show More
How a dilapidated old house could hold clues to understanding significant African American history
COVID Live Updates: 60% transmitted by people with no symptoms
Confederate flag found tied to door of NYC museum
Trump won't attend Biden's inauguration; Obama, Bush will
Biden calls Trump 'unfit' but doesn't endorse impeachment
More TOP STORIES News