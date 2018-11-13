Authorities say a police officer and a police dog were injured during a police-involved shooting in southern New Jersey.Ocean County prosecutors say the shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.Officers shot 39-year-old Edward Walsh of Manahawkin, who was wanted for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend at her home in Lacey Township.Several police departments worked together to track down Walsh. Their information led them to 914 Barnegat Lane in Mantoloking, where relatives of Walsh's once lived.Police say he broke into the house. Officers from Bay Head, Mantoloking and an Ocean County K-9 unit confronted Walsh, who police say had a knife.He was ordered to drop it. When he did not, a K-9 officer was released. As the dog approached Walsh, the prosecutor's office says the suspect stabbed the dog and that Walsh had also slashed his own throat.It was at that point that officers shot Walsh, who was pronounced dead at the scene.A county sheriff's officer suffered undisclosed injuries and was treated at a hospital. The officer was released later Monday.The police dog was being cared for at a veterinary hospital where is expected to make a full recovery.An autopsy will be conducted on Walsh to determine whether he died of his own self-inflicted wounds or the shooting.----------