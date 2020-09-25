Shots fired at officers in Yonkers, 1 suspect is in custody: Police

BREAKING- yonkers police say one person in custody after shots were fired at officers...no major injuries, officers hurt during struggle arresting the suspect @ABC7NYNewsDesk @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/pKTFePHFf5 — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) September 25, 2020

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- One person is in custody after shots were fired at officers in Yonkers, police say.According to officials, shots were fired at officers on Friday.The total number of officers that were fired at is not yet known.Police say there were no major injuries.They say officers were hut during the struggle arresting the suspect.