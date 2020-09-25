Shots fired at officers in broad daylight in Yonkers; suspect in custody: Police

By Eyewitness News
YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- One suspect is in custody after shots were fired at officers in broad daylight in Yonkers.

According to police, the incident happened right before 4 p.m.



Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller says plain clothes officers attempted to stop a vehicle

The vehicle refused to stop and a short pursuit, roughly two to three minutes, took place.

Police say the suspect got out of the car at Hudson and Riverdale and officers followed him and attempted to stop him.

Officials say officers used a taser, which failed.

They say the suspect began walking northbound on Broadway with a handgun openly displayed in his hand.


Officers jumped on the suspect and attempted to take the gun from him.

Officers say the suspect then fired five rounds in broad daylight in Getty Square, during one of the busiest times of the day.

"In my 28 years, I have seen few incidents with such restrain and control," Mueller said. "This was a picture-perfect job and I'm so proud of them."

Mueller says there was a boy on a bike and a baby in a carriage at the time of the incident and that they were fortunate this didn't turn out worse.

"If you look at the video you'll see children, baby carriages," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said. "These officers put their own lives in danger in a way that would make us all proud."

Spano says officers took the suspect down without firing a shot back that could've harmed innocent bystanders.


Officials are still investigating where the five shots landed, but no one was hit.

They say the 24-year-old suspect, from New Rochelle, has an extensive criminal record.

He was arrested for a gun in May of 2016 and May of 2019, making this his third gun arrest in four years.

Officials say he's the only person involved, and he is not injured

They say he is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have a firearm, which makes him eligible for federal charges.

