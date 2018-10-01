DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are investigating after shots were fired in Downtown Brooklyn near the busy Fulton Street mall.
The shots were fired Monday afternoon near 345 Adams Street just before 4 p.m.
Authorities say the gunshots were reportedly fired after a large fight between kids near the corner of of Jay and Willoughby streets.
Dozens of officers responded to the scene. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*