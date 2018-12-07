Police: Bronx stepfather dies after kicked in stomach by 11-year-old boy

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports that the stepdad was in frail health, suffering from cancer.

By
KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police questioned an 11-year-old boy after authorities say he delivered a fatal kick to his stepfather.

The boy was taken into police custody after they say he kicked his stepdad in the stomach and killed him, but there's more to the story.

The incident happened Thursday night at an apartment building on Heath Avenue in the Bailey Houses in the Kingsbridge section.

Police say the boy got into a dispute with his parents, and during that fight, the boy kicked 51-year-old George Szkred in the stomach, leaving him unconscious on the couch.

Officials say Szkred is a cancer patient and was in poor health.

EMS responded and found him unresponsive on the couch.

The 11-year-old boy isn't expected to face any charges.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackassaulthomicide investigationKingsbridgeBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
High school student shot on Long Island; 4 in custody
Judge issues orders of protection against Cardi B in court
Killer sentenced to 50 years for murder of NJ cab driver
2 NJ girls report attempted luring by men in minivan
Video: Irate man unleashes violent attack on MTA bus
10-year-old dog lost by groomer found injured in ditch
Parents charged with 10-month-old girl's drug overdose death
Car crashes into home in Yonkers
Show More
Trump nominating William Barr as AG, Heather Nauert as UN Ambassador
Mueller to reveal details on Russia investigation
Soldier with cancer says medical mistake will cost his life
Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host following old tweets
AccuWeather: Cold weekend, but snow stays south
More News