Police sting breaks up alleged street racing ring near JFK Airport

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A street racing sting by Port Authority police led to drivers being arrested, cars being impounded and dozens of tickets being handed out near John F. Kennedy Airport on Saturday.

The airport community had been complaining about the large group of drivers that had apparently been using the JFK Airport Travel Plaza at the intersection of 150th Avenue and 147th Street in Queens as a rallying point each weekend for the last two months.

Port Authority police initially tried to use surge patrols to break up the racing ring, but the drivers were able to get away.

So they came up with a plan which involved plainclothes officers staking out near the travel plaza.

Once the cars arrived, the signal was given and police sealed off all of the exits and checked each vehicle.

As a result, three drivers were arrested for suspended licenses, nine vehicles were impounded and more than two dozen tickets were handed out for drug possession and no standing violations.

"This is terribly inconvenient to the passengers who use the airport and the loss of revenue to the tenant," Port Authority Police Inspector Richard Bellucci said. "Street racers have been an issue in South Queens. We wanted to disrupt their activities and send a message that their activities are not welcomed here."

