Police: Stranger pushes woman onto Brooklyn subway tracks

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A stranger pushed a woman onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn, police say.
The incident happened on Saturday around 8 p.m. at the President Street Station in Crown Heights.
Police say the 29-year-old was waiting for a 5 train when she was pushed.
She was taken to the hospital with cuts, bruises, and an injured foot.
The person who pushed her ran away.
