Police: Stranger pushes woman onto Brooklyn subway tracks

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A stranger pushed a woman onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn, police say.

The incident happened on Saturday around 8 p.m. at the President Street Station in Crown Heights.

Police say the 29-year-old was waiting for a 5 train when she was pushed.

She was taken to the hospital with cuts, bruises, and an injured foot.

The person who pushed her ran away.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsnew york citybrooklynsubwaysubway crime
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty police captain helps foil tip jar robbery from restaurant
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant to start the week
Search for gunman after teen fatally shot on basketball court
NJ girl missing nearly 6 weeks as search continues
Must-read stories from the weekend
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
Show More
Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid allegations of inappropriate relationships
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket opens in Brooklyn
John Conyers, longest serving black congressman, dies at 90
LI man killed in multi-vehicle crash on New Jersey Turnpike
Truck with 420 pounds of marijuana found in CT, 2 arrested
More TOP STORIES News