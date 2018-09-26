Police surround vehicle after shooting in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a shooting that may have involved police in Newark Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened at Lyons Avenue and Bergen Street around 3:30 p.m.
A witness tells Eyewitness News that eight to 10 shots were fired.
Dozens of Newark police officers are at the scene and have surrounded a vehicle with a man sitting inside.
The Prosecutor's Office cannot confirm any additional details of the shooting or if there are any victims.
