Police surround vehicle after shooting in Newark

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a shooting that may have involved police in Newark Wednesday afternoon.The shooting happened at Lyons Avenue and Bergen Street around 3:30 p.m.A witness tells Eyewitness News that eight to 10 shots were fired.Dozens of Newark police officers are at the scene and have surrounded a vehicle with a man sitting inside.The Prosecutor's Office cannot confirm any additional details of the shooting or if there are any victims.