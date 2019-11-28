Police: Suspect steals car in Bronx with elderly woman and child inside

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police say a suspect is in custody after stealing a car with an elderly woman and a child inside in the Bronx.The incident happened at about 7 Wednesday night on Rosedale Avenue and the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Soundview section.Police say a relative of an 81-year-old woman and an 11-year-old child pulled over, got out and left the two inside the car.The suspect then jumped into the car and drove away.But police were able to ping the relative's phone, which had been left inside the vehicle.The suspect ended up getting stuck in traffic, was pulled over and placed in custody, investigators said. Charges are now pending.The woman and child in the car are both safe.----------