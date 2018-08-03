Police: Suspect unhappy with tattoo returns and stabs artist in Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

The victim was stabbed twice in his thigh.

Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a tattoo artist in the Bronx.

The suspect got the tattoo last month and returned weeks later to argue with the 35-year-old artist.

The fight escalated and the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim twice in his thigh.

The suspect is described as a black man, with a thin build, black hair with blond streaks, and shoulder length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black jeans, and a pair of Jordan Space Jams sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingtattooBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Girl possibly abducted from DC airport left in car with NY tags
Downed trees, powerlines after tornado warning in Queens
Inwood rezoning protesters in councilman's office
Colorado police officer shot originally from Long Island
Jericho Schools named best in the US
Trump on 'working vacation' in NJ following PA rally
Sergeant placed on modified duty after shooting man in Brooklyn
Duo wanted for putting man in headlock, robbing him in Brooklyn
Show More
Heartbroken brother speaks out about killing of Bronx teen
Divers rescue jumper, good Samaritan from East River
Bystanders watch as mother throws young daughter off bridge
Mollie Tibbetts' family announces $172,000 reward fund
Bad weather forces Beyonce and Jay-Z fans inside stadium
More News