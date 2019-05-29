Police: Suspect waves kitchen knife, shouted threats in robbery spree

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Armed with a kitchen knife, and waving it around as he ransacked a cash drawer, victims say a suspect caught on camera was crazed and was shouting threats.In just 24 hours this weekend, police say the same suspect hit a bodega in Bushwick, two pizzerias in Lower Manhattan and the Lower East Side. When it came to disguising himself - he was not all that smooth. A camera captured his full face as he put on a distinctive red hat.One of the areas he hit was a well-lit spot studded with cameras - just like the other two locations.Police want to find him before he actually hurts anyone.----------