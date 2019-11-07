Police: Suspects bust through wall, rob New Jersey convenience store

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a break-in and robbery at a convenience store in New Jersey.

The convenience store owner said his business, located at 140 Washington Street in Paterson, was broken into around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the suspects broke into the store by busting through the wall from the store next door.

The deli is located between a jewelry shop and nail salon.

The suspects took $300 from the register and an additional $1,500 from the lottery register.

The investigation is ongoing.

