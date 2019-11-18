Police: Suspects posed as building super, pistol-whipped, robbed victim in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for two men who they say posed as the superintendent of a building and forced their way into an apartment. They say the suspects, who were wearing then pistol-whipped and robbed the victim who lived there.
The attack happened in broad daylight at 1 p.m. on Thursday in a fourth-floor apartment on Frederick Douglass Boulevard.
One of the suspects got past first floor-security, they knocked on the apartment door - the victim then opened the door, and the two men forced themselves inside while showing a gun, pistol-whipped the 40-year-old victim, demanding to know where jewelry and money was.
As quickly as the attack started, it ended with the two men taking off with a backpack. Inside the bag were headphones, phone chargers and personal papers - but no cash or jewelry.
Police are investigating whether the attack was random or targeted.
