NEW YORK (WABC) --Police are searching for two men and a woman wanted for an attack on a woman and two teens in the subway.
It happened aboard a C train near the Jay Street subway station in Brooklyn on June 16.
Police say the attackers started arguing with a 45-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, then began to assault them.
The two men struck all three victims with walking canes, while the woman attacked them with her fists.
They ran off when the train pulled into the Jay Street station.
The NYPD issued the following descriptions:
Individual #1 is described as a male Hispanic, in his 20's, 5'7" tall and 155 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and light tan pants.
Individual #2 is described as a male Hispanic, in his 20's, 5'10" tall and 165 lbs., He was last seen wearing a red bandana, red jacket, black shirt and tan pants.
Individual #3 is described as a female Hispanic, in her 20's, 5'1" tall and 115 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue and black jacket, jean shorts and white shoes.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
