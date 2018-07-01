2 men, woman wanted for attacking group in Brooklyn subway

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for three people behind an attack in a Brooklyn subway.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are searching for two men and a woman wanted for an attack on a woman and two teens in the subway.

It happened aboard a C train near the Jay Street subway station in Brooklyn on June 16.

Police say the attackers started arguing with a 45-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, then began to assault them.

The two men struck all three victims with walking canes, while the woman attacked them with her fists.

They ran off when the train pulled into the Jay Street station.

The NYPD issued the following descriptions:
Individual #1 is described as a male Hispanic, in his 20's, 5'7" tall and 155 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and light tan pants.

Individual #2 is described as a male Hispanic, in his 20's, 5'10" tall and 165 lbs., He was last seen wearing a red bandana, red jacket, black shirt and tan pants.

Individual #3 is described as a female Hispanic, in her 20's, 5'1" tall and 115 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue and black jacket, jean shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
subway crimeattackBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News